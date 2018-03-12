home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar quashes rumours about her role in Dhanush’s Maari 2

First published: February 15, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Updated: February 15, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Tamil star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar just started shooting for Dhanush’s upcoming movie Maari 2 in Chennai. Balaji Mohan once again dons the hat of the director after the first part. Dhanush reprises the titular character in Maari 2. We already knew that the Premam girl, Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead, but the latest reports were claiming that Varalaxmi would be essaying the prime antagonist in Maari 2. The media started speculating the news after reports said that Varalaxmi will be playing the baddie in Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2, which is being directed by N Lingusamy. Incidentally, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has earlier played a grey character in Sibiraj’s Sathya, which was the Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster Kshanam.

But now, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has herself quashed all these reports and said that she has not mentioned anywhere about her role in Maari 2. She has also clarified that her character has a very powerful role in the film. However, Varalaxmi has not mentioned anywhere the kind of role she would be seen playing in the film.

Instead, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas plays the baddie in the sequel. “After Tharangam and Maradona, this will be my third collaboration with Dhanush. I’m really excited to be part of the project. I’m looking forward to start working on this project,” Tovino had said recently.

Maari 2 is the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Maari where Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal played the lead roles and the audience loved Dhanush as a local goon with a handle-bar mustache. Robo Shankar and Vinoth will be reprising their roles in the sequel. The movie will be a bilingual simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. However, it is not clear yet if the Telugu version will have the same cast. Maari 2, which will have music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is slated to release by the end of 2018.

