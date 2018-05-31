Veteran filmmaker Muktha Srinivasan passes away

This Tuesday, the Tamil film industry and India as a whole suffered a huge loss. Director-producer Muktha Srinivasan passed away in Chennai. Reports said that the 88-year-old had been suffering from various health issues. Besides the multiple films that the filmmaker had directed, his first, Mudhalaali in 1957, won the national award for the best feature film in Tamil that year. Srinivasan also described himself as a ‘die-hard book lover’ back in 2009. The veteran’s sudden demise shook the entire film fraternity.

“Very sad to hear the passing away of one of the oldest & passionate Director & Producer Muktha V. Srinivasan sir, who produced films like #Nayagan #Polladhavan ...he was the one who pioneered small budget films like #Mudhalali & made it a huge hit. Rest in peace the great man,” wrote producer Dhananjayan Govind.

“We didn’t work together. But we often discussed cinema. He used to be called Mudhalali Srinivasan during the 1950s after his debut film as a director. He planned his films well and released them on time,” said Veteran script writer and playwright Chitralaya Gopu who recalled his good days with Srinivasan. “He was a good orator and spoke fluently in English. I met him only two months ago when three of us, including film director C.V. Rajendran who too recently passed away, were honoured in a function,” he added.

Srinivasan’s political colleagues remembered him as an ‘old Congressman’ and was appointed general secretary and contested the 1999 general elections on the party’s ticket from the South Madras constituency, finishing third.

We pray that his soul rests in peace.