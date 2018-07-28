Clash of Titans? Vijay Devarakonda to fight it out with THIS superstar at the box office!

Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda, who rose to fame with the blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is now working on his official Tamil debut NOTA, directed by Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan fame. The film is targeting a worldwide release on the 18th of October this year, the same date which Vishal has seemingly booked for his rural action entertainer Sandakozhi 2.

NOTA stars Mehreen Pirzada as the heroine and also has Yaashika Anand of Bigg Boss fame and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The unit is said to be blown away by the energy brought in by Vijay Devarakonda to the sets, and are full of positive vibes to finish the project on time. Touted to be an intense political thriller, NOTA will also have a simultaneous release in Telugu as well.

Devarakonda is now looking forward to the release of his Telugu family drama Geetha Govindam. The song Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale sung by Sid Sriram is a viral hit already, raking in 24 million views in under 3 weeks. The actor also has Taxiwaala lining up for release, and is now shooting for Dear Comrade, his upcoming action drama.

Will Devarakonda be able to beat Vishal at the box office? Only time will tell!