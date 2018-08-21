Vijay Deverakonda puts a smile on the face of his Tamil fans, and how!

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is in a purple patch surely. Basking in the success of Geetha Govindam which has gone on to become a huge blockbuster, the star is now looking forward to the release of his Tamil debut NOTA directed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan fame.

Though Vijay is not too familiar with the language, he has worked hard on getting the dialogues right for the film. Taking the script home well in advance, the actor took the extra effort to understand every line and got into the core of the script. In a recent interview, Vijay has stated that he himself will dub for the film in order to connect with the audience.

NOTA stars Mehreen Pirzada as the lead heroine, while Sathyaraj, Nassar and Yaashika Anand will be seen in pivotal roles. The film was initially planned as an October release, but now looks well poised to hit screen on the Christmas weekend.

In hand, the actor also has Taxiwaala, a multi-genre Telugu entertainer directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film’s teaser has been unveiled already, and the work on the post-production is progressing at a brisk pace. Said to be a mix of supernatural, sci-fi, comic and action elements, the film has Priyanka Jawalkar making her debut opposite Vijay.