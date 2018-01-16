Vijay Sethupathi goes grey on his 40th birthday, releases the first look of Seethakaathi

Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi turns 40 today but shows no sign of a mid-life crisis. What we can see though is the latest look from his latest film, released especially by the producers of Sethakaathi to mark his 40th birthday. The black and white first look has the actor posing with a book and Sethupathi is totally unrecognizable as an old man. He reminds us of Kamal Haasan's getup in Indian. Seethakaathi happens to be Vijay Sethupathi's 25th movie and his look has been designed by Oscar-winning makeup artists Kevin Haney and Alex Noble.

The movie reunites him with director Balaji Tharaneetharan who helmed the actor’s earlier cult comedy Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (NKPK). In an interview with Times of India, Balaji said, "Last month, Vijay Sethupathi and I had flown to Los Angeles to meet the makeup artists to get the mold and the wig designed for this prosthetic makeup. We have started shooting Vijay Sethupathi's portions only now. It takes almost four hours for him to don this makeup and one hour to get it removed. It is a tedious process, but the outcome has been excellent."

The film also stars National Award-winning Archana while actors like Remya Nambeesan, Gayathrie and Parvathy Nair will be seen in cameos. Mahendra, Mouli, NKPK's Bagavathy Perumal and Rajkumar will be seen in a supporting role as well.

The other films that Vijay is working on are Junga where the star plays a comic don in his home production and for Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the star will be seen playing a transgender. Now that’s what we call a treat for his fans.