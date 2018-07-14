Vijay Sethupathi on sharing screen with Rajinikanth: "Sir is an acting university"

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Junga on July 27. He has also taken on the mantle of being the producer of this film shot extensively across Europe by director Gokul and DoP Dudley. Among his numerous other films is the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer, to be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Sethupathi is yet to join the shooting of this film which is already in production. In a recent interview, the star expressed his excitement about working with the thespian.

"Rajini sir is an acting university, according to me. I have a lot to learn by traveling with him and observing his experience in play. I can't wait to join the shoots and meet him on spot for the first time. And Karthik Subbaraj is among the directors that I blindly trust, after having worked with him in films like Pizza and Iraivi."

Sethupathi is rumoured to be the antagonist pitted against the Superstar. The pensive actor also opened about his political viewpoints saying that caste system is something that has to be weeded out at any cost.

"I see hope that things can be sorted out in Tamil Nadu and that we can have a promising future."