Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha’s romantic thriller 96: Here's when the teaser would be out

The first teaser of the Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishan-starrer 96 will be launched this week. Touted to be a love story spanning three ages, it is directed by Prem Kumar who handled the cinematography for ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’. Produced by Madras Enterprises, the film is expected to be the most romantic outing yet for Vijay Sethupathy.

The actor plays a travel photographer in the film, and the story will chronicle his life at the ages of 16, 36 and 96. The title too arises from the same idea. The story revolves around the characters who belong to the same batch in school, that of 1996.

This is the first time that Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha will be seen together on screen. Trisha, in particular, has been very choosy about her projects, and 96 is expected to give her a huge boost, as far as performance quotient is concerned.

Govind Menon, who recently impressed one and all with his music in ‘Asuravadham’ is the composer of the movie. He is also taking care of Balaji Tharaneetharan’s ‘Oru Pakka Kathai’ starring Kalidas Jayaram.

Well, we are definitely excited for the teaser. It would be interesting to see Vijay and Trisha together, and the magic that they would bring on the screen.