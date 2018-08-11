Vijay's Mersal creates another record; becomes first Tamil film to release in China!

Thalapathy Vijay’s all-time blockbuster Mersal (2017), which grossed more than Rs 220 crore at the box office, will now hit the screens in China. It is the first Tamil film to get a release in the neighbouring country. HGC Entertainment, one of China’s oldest distributors, has bought the rights of the film with an aim to release it in China by the end of this year or by early 2019. The company has earlier distributed Dhoom 3, Hellboy and The Mechanic.

Before and after its release, Mersal was caught up in a string of controversies. The film’s final monologue showcased the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) initiatives such as demonetization and GST in a negative shade. Doctors in Tamil Nadu too had accused the film for depicting them in a bad way, and apart from this, CBFC delayed giving a certificate to the film as it had not received the clearance from the Animal Welfare Board. But ultimately, these factors helped creating a buzz for the film.

Directed by Atlee, the film stars Vijay, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Nitya Menon, SJ Suryah and others. The cinematography was handled by debutant GK Vishnu, while the music and background score was composed by AR Rahman.