Vijay's Sarkar has a Mersal connection - find out!

Lyricist Vivek started his career in the Tamil industry in 2015 with films like Enakkul Oruvan and 36 Vayadhinile, which had music by Santhosh Narayanan. Today, he is known as one of the best lyricists, specializing in meaningful and innovative lines.

His breakthrough moment arrived in 2017 when he wrote all the songs in Vijay's Mersal which had music by A.R.Rahman. 'Aalaporaan Thamizhan' song emerged as the new Tamil anthem and Vivek's work was celebrated by one and all. Vivek particularly became the darling of all Vijay fans thanks to the lines that he wrote for the star.

Vivek is all set to collaborate with Vijay and A.R.Rahman yet again as he has been roped in to write the lyrics for all the songs in Sarkar. The lyricist took to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce the same:

The news became viral in no time and Vijay's fans are expecting more gems like 'Aalaporaan Thamizhan' in Sarkar too. The film is slated for a massive Diwali release in November.