Vijay's Sarkar smoking poster ruffles the TN Government

The first look poster of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Sarkar featured the star stylishly smoking a cigarette. Though it was lapped up by his large mass of fans, it immediately ruffled a few feathers in Tamil Nadu's political circle, with people like Anbumani Ramadoss (belonging to PMK) criticising the star for smoking on screen and endorsing the habit among the Tamil youth. Later, Sarath Kumar commented that this smoking poster wasn't a critical issue and that there were far more pressing problems for the politicians to discuss.

Today, news reports have emerged that the Tamil Nadu Public Health department has issued a notice to Vijay, director A.R.Murugadoss and producers Sun Pictures over this smoking poster, ordering them to avoid such stills and scenes. In the immediate aftermath, this poster has been taken off from Sun Pictures official twitter handle. Vijay's official Twitter handle still carries the poster though.

Vijay faced a lot of political issues from the BJP for his dialogues against the Indian's government's imposition of GST in his latest blockbuster Mersal. His film is again under the scanner with this new 'Sarkar smoking' controversy. We have to see if he officially reverts to this government notice.

Cinema and a big film star have yet again emerged as a soft target for the ruling government. Meanwhile, fans and film buffs are commenting on a lighter vein that this controversy will just add even more buzz and publicity to the already red-hot Sarkar.