Vishal all set to juggle between two films post Sandakozhi-2

Much to our delight, Vishal belts out hit films at regular intervals. The actor always tries to work with directors who finish projects in a short amount of time, with well-planned schedules and that how he is able to do so many films.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his Sandakozhi sequel which is slated to hit the screens later this year, has reportedly signed up two films and will be shooting for them simultaneously from the final quarter of this year.

On his plate, the actor has the Tamil remake of Temper, which is to be directed by debutant Venkat Mohan. Raashi Khanna, after her stints in Imaikkaa Nodigal and Adanga Maru, will be making her appearance as the female lead in this one. Reportedly, Vishal has also signed a new film with director Lakshman of Romeo Juliet and Bogan fame. While the genre and crew of the project are yet to be revealed, it sure does look like a commercial entertainer given the type of films that Lakshman has delivered so far.

It is going to be a packed calendar for the head of the producer’s council! Brace up people!