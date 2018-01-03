Vishal fans in for a double treat this January

For the first time ever, the teaser and trailer launch of two upcoming releases of a Kollywood hero will be released on the same day. It has been confirmed that the trailer of Vishal’s next film ‘Irumbu Thirai’ and the teaser of long expected ‘Sandakozhi 2’ will be released together in the upcoming Natchathira Vizha 2018 to be held in Malaysia on January 6, 2018.

While ‘Irumbu Thirai’ (Iron Curtain) is directed by PS Mithran, ‘Sandakozhi 2’ (Battle Rooster 2) has been directed by Linguswamy. ‘Irumbu Thirai’ is an upcoming Tamil-language action techno-thriller that features Vishal, Action King Arjun and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the soundtrack. ‘Sandakozhi 2’ on the other hand is an upcoming action drama and a sequel to the successful 2005 film Sandakozhi. The film features Vishal, Keerthy Suresh and Rajkiran in the lead roles and has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Soori in other pivotal roles.

Organised by the Nadigar Sangam, the star-studded event in Malaysia will be attended by almost all the members Kollywood film fraternity, including the Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Hassan. The Nadigar Sangam (Actors' association), historically known as the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), is a union for film, television, and stage actors in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, based in Chennai. Formed in 1952, the group has a charitable trust fund to provide pension to retired actors.