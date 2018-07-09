Vishal - Keerthy Suresh's Sandakozhi 2 gets a release date

After the resounding success of Irumbu Thirai (more than 60 crore worldwide gross) and Mahanati (more than 75 crore worldwide gross), lead stars Vishal and Keerthy Suresh will be sharing the screen space in Sandakozhi 2, directed by Lingusamy. This is the director's return to the field after the debacle of Anjaan. He has his tried and tested Sandakozhi brand and in-form stars to bank on this time around. Vishal is also producing the film under his Vishal Film Factory banner, along with PEN India Ltd.

The film has about 35 days of shooting left, in areas like Dindigul and Karaikudi. Sandakozhi 2 is set for release on October 18, during the Dussehra holidays. The first part was a massive success in both Tamil and Telugu (Pandem Kodi). The second part will hence have a simultaneous release in TN as well as AP-TS.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be taking care of the music for the second part too. Varu Sarath Kumar will be playing the villain. In a recent interview, she said that she has a very loud and bossy role (Madurai based character) in the film. Veteran actor Rajkiran will be returning too, playing Vishal’s father. There are certain reports that Meera Jasmine, the heroine in the first part, will have a cameo in the second part but we hear that it’s just a baseless rumour.