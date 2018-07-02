Viswasam 2nd schedule: Ajith to finally get rid of his salt-and-pepper look?

Right from the outset, the news about Ajith finally returning to his black-haired, young look in Viswasam has been floating around with positive signs. However, with all the footage that has been canned so far for the film, it looks like the star has still not given up on his lifelike getup.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the star to give his appearance a new spin, after seeing him in quite a few films as an elderly man. Viswasam is most likely to address the interest with its story having space for a dual role or narratives in two timelines.

Director Siva has plugged his script as a commercial potboiler on the lines of the combination’s successful venture ‘Veeram’, a village-side script packed with enough doses of romance, comedy and family emotions.

A month-long schedule of the film is currently taking place at RFC, Hyderabad, where the makers have put up a mammoth set where a majority of the film will be canned. Apart from this, the team will also move on to locations in Mumbai and Chennai in further schedules. With enough names in to up the entertainment quotient such as Vivek, Robo Sankar and Yogi Babu, there is seemingly no dearth for fun in this film which might make it to the screens by the end of the year.