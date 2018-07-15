Viswasam producer has many good things to say about Ajith

In a recent interview, producer Thiyagarajan of Sathya Jothi has heaped praise on actor Ajith, saying that he’s always ready for work. After bankrolling the actor’s last film Vivegam, Thiyagarajan is now producing Viswasam which happens to be a complete family entertainer directed by Siva.

“Despite all the health issues that he has, Ajith’s first priority is always work. Even in the toughest of situations, he always comes forward with a smiling face to finish off his responsibilities. His only goal is that the film should come out well,” Thiyagarajan says.

The team of Viswasam is currently going through a month-long schedule at a grand set erected at Hyderabad. Close to 60% of the film has been shot within this set, including a couple of fight sequences, songs, and talkie portions.

Soon, the team will be flying to Mumbai where they will have a short schedule, following which they will come down to Chennai to complete the entire canning of the film. According to a source close to the team, director Siva is planning his work superbly, coordinating even the smallest of things easily.

With music composed by D.Imman who is currently receiving loads of praise for his work in Tik Tik Tik and Kadaikutty Singam, Viswasam is set for a worldwide release in January 2019.