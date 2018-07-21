Was CS Amudhan partial to Thalapathy Vijay in Tamizh Padam 2?

Though Tamizh Padam 2 is a raging success at the box-office, grossing more than Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu in its first week, the film has angered a section of the audience, particularly fans of Thala Ajith, who felt that director CS Amudhan was too harsh on their star's recent films Vedalam and Vivegam. There is an extensive sequence trolling Vedalam's transformation fight sequence. The pre-climax spoof of Vivegam's 'Veriyera' song sequence has also been talked about widely. The director denied any such 'preferential treatment' during a recent interview,

"After the first part released, Vijay's fans felt that I had trolled their star more and branded me as an Ajith fan. Now Ajith's fans are feeling the same and are branding me as a Vijay fan. For whatever story and screenplay sequence that I had in the film, I picked the relevant reference scenes and trolled them. But beyond the story, there are certain ‘epic scenes’ which are a must-have when we make spoof films like Tamizh Padam 2. They'll just scream 'do me' and I included them without any second thoughts. I think all of you would know the scene that I'm talking about!"

Amudhan also said that Part 3 won’t happen anytime soon and that he will be focusing on something other than Tamizh Padam for the coming 2 to 3 years.