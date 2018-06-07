We can't bring Rajinikanth here, but we've got the EXACT duplicate!

The magic of Thalaiva has taken over fans all across India. Mumbai witnessed a different frenzy on Tuesday morning, as Rajinikanth fans filled theatres, as early as 6 am! One should have been there to witness the celebration! From crackers to music, from dance to prayers, there was no lack of craziness. But here's what blew our minds!

At a Mumbai theatre, a doppleganger of Kaala aka Rajinikanth was spotted and whoever the man was, he managed to replicate Kaala's look ditto. From the black kurta to the white beard, he looked convincing enough to trick anyone! Watch the video below.

The doppleganger's presence definitely added a lot of fun because fans were seen shaking hands with him and even clicking photos! The man himself also had a nice time and introduced himself as a very big fan of Rajinikanth.

And he definitely is one, because he has mastered how Rajini walks, smiles and greets fans.

We are impressed!