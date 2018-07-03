When Vijay thanked Kamal Haasan for his political welcome!

A few days ago, actor-politician Kamal Haasan was seen answering various types of questions from his fans and followers through his Twitter account. The actor carried out a Q&A session on the social media platform, in an attempt to answer more questions pitched towards him during the Vanakkam Twitter event.

During the course of this, one of the fans had asked Kamal Haasan about welcoming his younger brother (Thambi) actor Vijay if and when he enters politics. Interestingly, the actor-turned-politician replied saying “I welcome all my brothers to politics. Vijay is my favorite brother, not just for me but for others as well. I will definitely welcome him in politics.”

This statement brought up sensational news in the political arena, going by as something that was entirely unexpected from Kamal. However, within minutes after the tweet went live, Kamal Haasan received a call from Vijay, who thanked him for the mention, love and support.

With both the gen-one stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan making their way into politics, Vijay too is one of the high-profile stars whose political entry is being speculated by the media for the past few years. However, with the two big guns already in the ring, it looks like the ‘Mersal’ star is giving the scene some more time before he picks his side.

Interestingly, the star had faced lots of opposition for his statements against GST and the BJP government in his last release ‘Mersal.’ His upcoming Diwali release ‘Sarkar’ too, is based on political chronicles and situations surrounding it.