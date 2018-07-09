When will team Sarkar depart to the USA?

Even though the first two schedules of Thalapathy Vijay – AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar were completed in Chennai itself, it was a part of the agenda that the team would fly to the USA for the next schedule. A stylish song and some talkie portions were planned to be shot at the bright locales of Las Vegas.

However, it looks like there has been a small change in the plan, with the makers postponing the overseas trip. According to a source close to the team, “The entire Chennai canning of the film will be done first, after which the cast and crew will shift their attention to what is to be shot in the US. By the end of July, this schedule will take place.”

Keeping the Diwali release date in mind, the makers are concentrating on getting the maximum output at this point of time in order to ensure a comfortable workspace for the post-production team. Simultaneously, Sun Pictures are working on the business deals for the film with Sri Thenandal Films, who will most probably distribute Sarkar across Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, director AR Murugadoss, and the producers have just received a notice from the Health Board of Tamil Nadu, opposing the poster of the film which depicted Vijay with a cigarette. A reply is soon expected from the house of Sarkar.