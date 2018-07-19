Will luck favour Dhanush and producer Thanu in their second venture?

Dhanush and senior producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu had recently collaborated for the sequel of Velai Illai Pattadhaari. But unfortunately, the film that released in August 2017, could not make it as big as the first part. It was underwhelming, content-wise as well as collection-wise. Soundarya Rajinikanth directed this film which was also criticised for its music. Anirudh couldn't come on-board this film for various reasons and Sean Roldan’s score was unfortunately rejected by the audience.

Now, a little birdie tells us that Dhanush and Thanu are all set to reunite for a project. Leading directors are in talks and an official announcement of the project is expected soon. It must be noted that Thanu is a very close confidante of Dhanush's father-in-law, superstar Rajinikanth.

Dhanush is currently busy with the final schedule of Enai Noki Paayum Thotta. He also has to shoot the final song of Maari 2. His Vada Chennai directed by Vetrimaaran is ready for release in September. His Hollywood debut, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, is also expected to have its Indian release soon.

Further, Dhanush is also busy with his ventures as a producer. He recently presented Rajinikanth’s Kaala and his next production with Vishnu Vishal in the lead is much-awaited.

Will luck follow Dhanush and Thanu in their second project? Or will it meet the same fate as Velai Illai Pattadhaari 2? Let's wait and watch.