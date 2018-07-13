Will Sivakarthikeyan have 2 releases this year at least?

'Rising Star' Sivakarthikeyan is looking at a busy year ahead as he has two films lined up after the release of Seemaraja which is scheduled for September 13. One of them is a sci-fi fantasy film to be directed by Ravikumar, with AR Rahman's music. Bollywood’s Rakul Preet Singh is the lead heroine in this 24 AM Studios production.

Siva has also committed to a film with Studio Green, with comedy specialist Rajesh as the director. Nayanthara is his co-star in this film, for which Vivek-Mervin are said to be the music composers. We hear that the shoot of this film kick started in Chennai on Thursday. It is rumoured to be a 'Mannan' kind of a film revolving around a one-upmanship battle between the hero and heroine, with Sathish providing comedy support.

Sivakarthikeyan will be shuffling between both these films in the coming weeks and months. The Rajesh film is far lighter in scope compared to the sci-fi biggie and is expected to be wrapped up pretty quick.

In his short but highly successful career, Siva's releases haven't been all that frequent. In an interview around the release of his previous film Velaikkaran in December 2017, he said that he would correct this aspect and make sure that he'll have two releases in 2018. Seemaraja will be one among them and with the Rajesh film on the shooting floors now, we can probably expect it to hit screens this year-end, just like Velaikkaran last year.