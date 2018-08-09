Will STR and Anushka Shetty reunite onscreen after eight years?

STR, who was last seen in the 2017 disaster Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, has now gone through a total makeover and a phase of self-realisation. Ever since the actor received a call from Mani Ratnam, for the veteran’s upcoming project Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, he has been on his heels, listening to scripts from various directors and trying to pick the best ones.

Up his sleeve, already, is Gautham Menon’s next project, which will be a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

Now, the latest reports from the camp say that Anushka Shetty has been approached to play STR’s pair in the film, and is expected to reply very soon. The actor delivered a blockbuster in the form of Bhaagamathie at the start of this year, and is yet to sign another film. She is being choosy about her scripts at this stage of her career, and rightfully so. If things do fall into place, the duo will be seen together on screen for the first time since the 2011 release Vaanam.

However, the VTV sequel will not be going on floors this year, as STR has already got his hands full with Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu, which will be the immediate next film that he will take up. Touted to be a political entertainer, it is produced by Suresh Kamatchi. On the other hand, Gautham Menon is busy with his Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta and Dhruva Natchatiram - two films which are expected to hit the screens in the final quarter of the year.