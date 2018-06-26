With politics around the corner, are Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth saying goodbye to films?

South India is home to some of the most talented stars Indian cinema has to offer. And when you talk about films from Kollywood, it is hard to miss out on superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. To say that they have a huge and fervent fan base would be an understatement. In Chennai, it is not unusual to find people painting their cars with pictures of Thalaivar. Fans have been known to watch a single film multiple times in the week of the release itself. But with both stars deciding to take up politics and with a significant amount of time being spent on governance and policymaking, we wonder how films will fit in for these stars.

Reports say that Kamal Haasan has already announced that he will no longer be filming after his dive into politics. In an interview with India Today, Kamal had said, “Except for the two films which are coming out, there will be no more films for me.”

Kamal had said that his entry into politics is irreversible. When pressed about his career if in case he failed the elections, he said he’d have to do something for an honest living. That sounds full and final to us.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth hasn’t made any such claims yet, but he did remove the ‘Superstar’ tag from his social media profiles. When Rajini joined Twitter, his handle was @superstarrajini, it now simply says @rajinikanth. This is enough to give us a clue about his future plans. Besides 2.0 and a film by Karthik Subbaraj, there aren’t any Rajinikanth films in the pipeline. There’s also no word on whether he’s about to pick up anything new. That makes us think in one direction only. Is our beloved Thalaivar saying goodbye to his film career?

Kamal Haasan seemed to be very sure about his future so there are no doubts there. But as for Rajini, it seems like the superstar might put a pause to films until he gets his political party up and running.

While fans may not see their favourite stars on the silver screen, they’ll surely feel Haasan and Rajinikanth’s presence every day when they tune in to the news.