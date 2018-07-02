Wow! Ajay Devgn to lock horns with Kamal Haasan in the sequel of Indian?

There’s just no rest for director Shankar even with his next release 2.0 being under the hammer for numerous delays due to VFX hurdles. Simultaneously, Shankar has been working on the pre-production and casting process for his next biggie Indian 2/Hindustani 2 which will go on floors by the end of the year. Kamal Haasan, who is currently the center of attraction for the much sought-out TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ will complete long-pending film ‘Sabaash Naidu’ before moving into the sets of Indian 2.

The latest buzz from the unit is that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is in talks to play the villain in the film. Though some sources had denied this news earlier, it looks like the process has been reiterated now.

Shankar has just come off after pitting Akshay Kumar against Rajinikanth in his magnum opus 2.0. Previously, he has worked with Bollywood actors such as Danny Denzongpa and Upen Patel, but with the two films which he has in hand now, it looks like he is clearly looking for nationwide reach.

Similarly, Kamal Haasan too had brought in well-known Hindi film actor Rahul Bose for his Vishwaroopam (Vishwaroop) duology. The second part of the series will hit the screens worldwide on the 10of August this year for the Independence Day weekend.