home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
Wow! Fahadh Faasil in Rajinikanth’s biggie with Karthik Subbaraj?

Wow! Fahadh Faasil in Rajinikanth’s biggie with Karthik Subbaraj?

First published: July 13, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

If reports are to be believed, actor Fahadh Faasil has been approached to star as Superstar Rajinikanth’s friend in the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Fahadh has listened to the script, and is currently doing his best to accommodate dates for the film, in order to avoid a clash with the Anwar Rasheed project which he has just taken up.

Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj and the team have just returned after a 35-day schedule in Dehradun. While reports had revealed that Madurai would be their next destination, it looks like there is still some work to be done in Dehradun and the team will be heading to the hilly region on 20th of July. This particular schedule is expected to go on until the end of the month. Extra protection has been arranged for Rajinikanth and the main members of the cast and crew, following the incident of fans mobbing the sets that occurred during the first week of the shoot.

Vijay Sethupathy, who plays the antagonist here, will join the third schedule of the film set to take place in August.

Produced by Sun Pictures at a towering budget of over a Rs 100 crore, this yet-to-be-titled project is said to be Rajinikanth’s final film before he makes his full-fledged political entry.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Entertainment #Fahadh Faasil #Karthik Subbaraj #kollywood #Rajinikanth #regional #Vijay Sethupathy

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All