Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarath Kumar and others come on board Sivakarthikeyan's next

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for his next film (SK13) with director Rajesh across the length and breadth of Chennai. There are some popular new additions to the star cast of this Studio Green production. Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Robo Shankar and Thambi Ramaiah have also joined the cast, which already has Nayanthara and Sathish along with SK.

Vivek - Mervin are said to compose the music (though not officially confirmed) for the film while Dinesh Krishnan will handle the camera. Nayanthara will be pairing up with SK for the second time after Velaikkaran. Sathish and Yogi Babu are a regular in Sivakarthikeyan high-on-comedy films and SK13 is no exception.

The story of this new film is rumoured to be along the lines of the Superstar Rajinikanth - Vijayashanti-starrer Mannan (1992), where there is a one-upmanship battle between the hero and the dominating heroine. Sivakarthikeyan, who is a self-confessed Rajini fan, and the ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara are apt choices for a new-age Mannan, so to speak.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s other new sci-fi film with director Ravikumar (SK14) is also on the floors and the star will be focusing on both these films simultaneously.