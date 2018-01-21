Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music for Selvaraghavans Suriya 36

The expectations for Suriya 36 is going higher and higher with time. Adding to the excitement, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in for the project. YSR already has a great track record with Selvaraghavan, the director of the movie. Right from Selvaraghavan’s first film Thulluvatho Ilamai, the duo has delivered several hit albums in the past years. However, according to media reports, Yuvan and Selva had a few differences during Karthi’s Ayirathil Oruvan and Yuvan was eventually replaced by GV Prakash Kumar. But everything got better when the duo collaborated again for Selvaraghavan’s yet-to-be-released Nenjam Marapathillai. Now, they are working together again for one of the biggest projects of the year.

Really happy and super excited to be on board #suriya36 this is gonna be BIG :) https://t.co/mIpeI30RNN — Yuvanshankar raja (@thisisysr) January 20, 2018

Yuvan Shankar Raja seems to be extremely busy these days. He has signed several big projects including Dhanush's Maari 2. Suriya, who is currently celebrating the success of Thaana Serndha Koottam, has two more projects in the pipeline - Saamy Square and a film with Gautham Menon.

While the genre of the film has been kept a secret, Suriya 36 has been in news since its announcement days. This also marks first collaboration between Suriya and Selvaraghavan. Recently, Selvaraghavan said that he took almost six months to write a script that perfectly suits Suriya. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles and has been produced by Dream Warrior pictures. The film is expected to hit the screens during Diwali this year.