KriArj Entertainment backed Batti Gul Meter Chalu shoot stalled

Production blockades are common for most films. Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is no different. The film’s shoot was recently stalled as per reports in Pune Mirror but speculations suggest that this could be adding to already pending releases of the film’s production house, KriArj Entertainment. The movie was reportedly stalled but there appears to be various explanations for it.

“Fifteen days ago, the hotel where the art department was put up, asked them to vacate the premises. Everything related to the shooting, including the wood work done by carpenters and painters, was confiscated with the owner locking the hotel,” the Pune Mirror quoted a source close to the development.

Non-payment of dues seems to be one of the reasons behind the blockade. “The unit has been told that the shooting has come to a halt due to unavailability of Shahid’s dates. Some of the unit members haven’t received payments for the month of March and haven’t been updated about the next shooting schedule of the film either. Locations are yet to be finalized,” the source added.

However, these allegations were doused by director Shree Narayan Singh, “All the rumours are rubbish. The shoot is on track and we are looking for a green-screen floor (for CGI) in Mumbai for the next schedule. Everything else is finalised. At this point, we are trying to combine dates of the artistes and hoping to resume filming by April 14.”

The stalling comes after the movie’s production house KriArj Entertainment saw similar blockades of projects like Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and John Abraham’s Parmanu. Both these projects are now seeing legal tussles. While little is known about the progress of Kedarnath, John Abraham plans to go ahead with the release of Parmanu on May 4. Fans hope, Batti Gul Meter Chalu does not add to this list.