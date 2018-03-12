KriArj lets their lawyer do the talking over Kedarnath dispute

Kedarnath seems to have become a long standing battle with a silver lining nowhere in sight. Director Abhishek Kapoor released his official statement to the media calling producer KriArj Entertainment’s allegations against him “frivolous and have no basis”. KriArj’s CEO Prernaa Arora refused to comment when contacted but stood by her lawyer’s statement which was recently made public.

KriArj's lawyer Lavin C Hirani said, "In response to the various bogus statements and slanderous/defamatory material being circulated in the media by GITS against KriArj it may be noted that all such statements/articles are absolutely baseless, bogus, frivolous and without any merit or semblance of truth whatsoever and are hereby totally denied and stand rejected.” He continued by adding that KriArj has maintained all its promises to the project, “There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with AK / GITS. As I understand there have been several serious defaults by GITS of its duties and obligations towards KriArj including there being severe delays in the production of the film which was completely in a mess right from the start for reasons solely attributable to GITS. In spite of the above, KriArj provided its unconditional support to GITS and continued to make huge investments in the film till it was realised that the amounts were not being used for the right purposes.”

Earlier, Kapoor had officially stated that his production, Guy In The Sky had terminated their contract with KriArj on January 15 but now, Hirani states that they have no legal right to do so, “KriArj, T-Series and Balaji are the rightful owners of the film as its co-producers and therefore GITS has no rights to oust KriArj out of the Film and out of its legal rights as producers and owners of the film. We will be moving the Bombay High Court for enforcing our rights on the film by early next week and we hope to secure the necessary reliefs from the Hon’ble Court."

With the dispute ending up at the judicial doorstep, this is going to be a long drawn struggle for the film and all those attached to it.