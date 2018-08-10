Kriti Sanon faces flak after she poses with a Giraffe for a magazine cover

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was trolled by netizens after a magazine shared a picture from the photo shoot with the actress. Kriti standing tall in the picture has a Giraffe hanging from the ceiling as a prop. Netizens have not taken the photo shoot well and have asked the actress for an apology.

Though the caption in the post read "No animals were harmed before, during, or after this shoot," people went all guns against the actress and the magazine Cosmopolitian India. The comment section of the post has thousands of comments from people of which many have trolled the actress and pointed out the disturbing nature of the picture.

The photo was captioned with a quote from the actress which said, “I’m not someone who gets angry easily, but when I read about atrocities against women, it really upsets me.” The trolls didn’t take much time to attack her.

But the actress has finally responded to the flak. According to The Quint, she said, “It was a normal photoshoot in a palace kind of hotel in London; the decor was in the wildlife zone. It’s all fake. I am an animal lover.”

The location of the photoshoot was Aynhoe Park, which is a private family home embodying British eccentricity, just one hour from London and the actress did the photoshoot while she was in London shooting for her next Housefull 4.

This is not the first time when a photo shoot has taken place at the venue. A few months ago, actress Sonam Kapoor too shot for a magazine there., Also many renowned models too have shot at the place.