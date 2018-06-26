Kritika Kamra’s recent Instagram post is too hot to handle

Kriti Kamra is a known face in television industry. She made her small screen debut with the serial Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander, but rose to fame Kitani Mohabbat Hai in which she starred opposite Karan Kundra. While she starred in many serials after Kitani Mohabbat Hai, she failed to recreate the magic of the same. Well, nowadays she has been in news for her recent Instagram post.

Kritika is in Thailand for a vacation and posted a bikini picture of hers from there. Well, the picture is quite hot and has set the temperatures soaring. Check out the post here:

Kritika is surely personifying the word hotness in this picture. She can give many Bollywood actresses a run for their money.

She was last seen in the serial Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta in which she played the role of Princess Chandrakanta. However, due to less TRP the show went off air in just few months. We are sure her fans are keen to watch her in a good serial again.

Well, more than Kritika’s professional life, her personal life has always made it to the headlines. She was earlier dating her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundra, but after dating for a long time the two parted their ways.