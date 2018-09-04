KV Anand picks New Delhi, Kullu Manali, Brazil for 'Suriya 37'

After their first schedule in London, and an extended break, the team of 'Suriya 37'( helmed by director K.V.Anand) has resumed their shoot in Chennai on September 4th. This Chennai leg of the shooting will go on for the next 15 days and the team also intends to shoot in New Delhi and Kullu - Manali this September. Looks like a busy month ahead of them! 'Suriya 37' will also span into exotic foreign locales like Brazil by the director and cinematographer, M.S.Prabhu.

'Suriya 37' will be a grand commercial action entertainer on the lines of the blockbuster Ayan back in 2009. Ayan was known for its spectacular chase sequences with Suriya in prime form; 'Suriya 37' will also have its share of chases and stunts. Lyca Productions are producing the film on a generous budget.

Suriya's other upcoming film, NGK, will also be shot in parallel and portions without the star will be completed by director Selvaraghavan when he is away for the K.V.Anand film.

NGK may hit the screens either in December or for Pongal. 'Suriya 37' will be a summer release in 2019. Suriya will also start shooting for his 38th film, with director Sudha Kongara, before the end of the year.