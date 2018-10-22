image
Monday, October 22nd 2018
English
KWK 6: Things Deepika Padukone hates, loves and tolerates about Ranveer Singh

Entertainment

KWK 6: Things Deepika Padukone hates, loves and tolerates about Ranveer Singh

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 22 2018, 10.40 am
back
Alia BhattBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentkaran joharKoffee With Karan season 6ranveer singhtalk show
next#MeToo: Siddharth threatened by Susi Ganesan for supporting Leena Manimekalai
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce wedding and B-Town can’t keep calm

Karan Johar’s Dharma ready to venture into the digital world

After beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt chills with Priyanka Chopra in NY