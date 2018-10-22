KWK 6: Things Deepika Padukone hates, loves and tolerates about Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting married and nothing excites us more than this news. The lovebirds who dated for almost 6 years made their wedding date public on Sunday through an Instagram post. On the same day, Deepika and Alia Bhatt inaugurated the first episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan season 6 where the leggy lass made some interesting, worth knowing revelations about Ranveer, and in case you’ve missed it, fret not, we are here to share it all.

To begin with, when the host of the show, Karan Johar made a mistake and said that DeepVeer have been together for 5 years, Deepika was quick enough to correct the filmmaker by whispering SIX. The duo has been dating since 2012 and even though they never confessed their relationship in public, on the show, Deepika finally agreed to it.

During the rapid fire session when KJo questioned Deepika to name things she loves, hates and tolerates about Ranveer, Deepika answered:

Loves: Ranveer’s emotional and expressive capabilities

Hates: Lifestyle and sleeping habits

Tolerates: Ranveer’s dressing sense

Karan also asked Deepika what kind of a husband Ranveer will be and gave her three options; henpecked, mumma’s boy or male chauvinist. Deepika in a friction of second chose ‘mumma’s boy’.

Lastly, in one of the game segments, when Alia and Deepika were asked to show a family photo, Deepika immediately showed her picture with Ranveer Singh posing alongside Anaita Shroff Adajania and her kids. Aww, isn’t it a sweet gesture by the ladylove?

View this post on Instagram 😍😍😍 #coffeewithkaran A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 6, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

Now we can’t keep calm to see their wedding pictures.