Kyunki Saas Bhi… or Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii? Ekta Kapoor is remaking an old epic saga, and we wonder which one

Ekta Kapoor is surely one of the most successful producers of current times. She recently tasted success with her production venture Veere Di Wedding. But, before producing hit movies, Ekta made a mark on television and is still making it with her TV shows. Some of the most memorable shows produced by her are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, etc. And now, Ekta is planning to remake an old epic saga. She took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

So met @StarPlus team yest !emo moment for me!! About to announce a ‘ remake’ of a old epic saga!let d ride of nostalgia begin JAI MATA DI — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 5, 2018

She also posted a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram and has asked people to guess which epic saga she is talking about. And well people have started guessing. While some are saying it is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, some are guessing it to be Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Few days ago, Ekta had shared a picture with Sakshi Tanwar which makes us wonder if there’s a plan to remake Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Well, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recently completed 18 years. On her Instagram, Ekta had posted an old picture of her with Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi on the iconic show and thanked everyone for showering their love on the show.

What is your guess? Let us know in comments below.