Largo Winch director wants to watch to Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi, here’s why

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Agnyaathavaasi has been hit by controversy following suspicions that it was copied from French film Largo Winch. T-Series holds the rights to the remake and has sent notice to the south filmmakers in order to find out whether Agnyaathavaasi is in fact based on the French flick. The controversy has attracted the attention of French filmmaker Jérôme Salle who is the director of the Largo Winch series.

I think I'm gonna buy a ticket (plane first than movie) #Curiosity #Agnyaathavaasi #LargoWinch



Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi in copyright row: T-Series seeks explanation on plagiarism of Largo Winch https://t.co/ajeucceixd via @ibtimes_india — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) January 2, 2018

To be continued...



Agnyaathavaasi plagiarism row: Largo Winch director Jérôme Salle curious to watch Pawan Kalyan film https://t.co/GYg4VcvxGp via @ibtimes_india — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) January 2, 2018

T-Series confirmed that the company is looking into the likelihood of any copyright violations by the filmmakers. It had reportedly said that due “procedure” would be followed in case any form of plagiarism is detected. The fiasco is likely to have put the filmmakers in an unhappy position with just a few days for the film’s theatrical release.

Largo Winch is a film about the struggle of a secretly adopted boy to prove his legitimacy after his father, who is a billionaire, is murdered. Agnyaathavaasi has a tagline that reads, Prince in Exile, which suggests a similar storyline to the French film.

Agnyaathavaasi’s teaser did not prove to be enough for viewers to decide if it was inspired by Largo Winch or not. The trailer is expected to be released on Thursday and is likely to provide clarity on the story line.