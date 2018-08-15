Late Jayalalitha's magnificent life to be brought on the big screen!

AL Vijay is among the most prolific filmmakers in the industry. Whether his films succeed or not, he has at least one release every year. Earlier in 2018, he had the Sai Pallavi starrer Diya which failed to click with the viewers. But that doesn't deter the man who has Lakshmi all set for an August 24 release. It is a dance film with Prabhu Deva and Aishwarya Rajeshin in the lead roles. And now, a big announcement has been made as Vijay is set to bring to the big screen the life of one of the most influential people of India, the late Jayalalitha.

The film will be released in not one but three languages; Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. However, we have to see who gets to play the lead role. That's the real key for this biopic to look and feel authentic.

Vibri Media, the producers of '83 (starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev) and the NTR biopic (starring Balakrishna in the titular role) will be backing this mega project which is touted to release in 2019.

“Madam Dr J. Jayalalitha was one of those rare regional leaders whowent on to become a force to reckon with in Indian politics. Her life is aninspiration for women folk all around the world. This film will be a tribute toher achievements both in cinema and politics. We will launch the movie on herbirthday, February 24. The first look of the film will also be released on thatvery day”, said Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Director of Vibri Media, in a press statement.

"We at Vibri have a vision of telling real life stories anddirector Vijay is overseeing the pre-production work himself, as per our vision”, said producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

This is really an interesting development. We hope to see a classic befitting the great woman's stature!