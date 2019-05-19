Laxmmi Bomb: Director Raghava Lawrence walks out of Akshay Kumar’s film citing multiple reasons!

Siddarthsrinivas May 19 2019, 10.41 am May 19 2019, 10.41 am

After the blockbuster success of Kanchana 3 which grossed over Rs 120 crores at the worldwide box office, director-actor Raghava Lawrence took off to Bollywood to start work on the Hindi remake of his other blockbuster in Kanchana. With Akshay Kumar in the lead, this was looked at as one of the interesting projects in the pipeline, given the success of the franchise in Tamil and the attention that Akshay Kumar has been receiving up north. However, in a shocking statement released on Saturday night, Lawrence revealed that he is walking out of the project citing ‘multiple reasons’; one of which is the first look poster which was launched on Saturday, without his knowledge!

Through his statement, Lawrence said that he felt disrespected and disappointed to know about the launch of his film’s first look from a third person. The poster didn’t have space for his name, and only showcased Akshay Kumar depicting effeminate characteristics. Lawrence said that though he would be able to hold back his script as he hasn’t signed any agreement yet, he will be handing over the same to Akshay Kumar very soon and will step out of the project in a good way. The director-actor reiterated that he personally respects Akshay Kumar a lot, and that is the reason why he is giving him the script.

Have a look at Raghava Lawrence's tweet here:

Dear Friends and Fans..!I In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar @RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019

Here's the first look of Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb:

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

This is indeed a big setback for the team, who has just announced the release date as the 5of June, 2020. It will be interesting to see if they can make amends with Lawrence, or will proceed with a new director. The updates are awaited!