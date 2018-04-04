Legal battle over Parmanu intensifies as KriArj Entertainment files FIR against John Abraham

The legal battle over Pokhran nuclear testing based film Parmanu just got more intense. One of its production house, KriArj Entertainment has filed an FIR against John Abraham and his production house JA Entertainment at Khar Police Station. This puts the film’s future in jeopardy as only legalities will decide when it hits the screen. This comes after John had put out a new release date for the film.

“The new release date is bull***t. He cannot release the film,” said KriArj Entertainment co-owner Prernaa Arora. She later went on to explain how the relationship between the two had soured during the course of their interaction. “John has hijacked the teaser of the film and is refusing to release it.” She later added how the director of the film had also been directed by John to cut contact with KriArj. The house has so far downed Rs 30 crore in the project.

Several allegations have been made by both the production houses. With JA Entertainment saying KriArj had delayed payments while KriArj has accused them of fraud, cheating and unmet deadlines. “John became this dominating rude person. He wanted to control every aspect of the film. Did not share the proceedings of the film either,” added Arora who has so far successfully produced films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Pari, and others.

Both houses had released statements in the wake of the legal battle. JA Ent said, “Our repeated follow-ups have only been met with false promises to settle the issue, thus wasting crucial time on the project. The industry knows of the track record of KriArj… There has been a similar incident in the past with another film where they have done the same thing. Given the above, and in the best interest of the film, we have terminated our contract with KriArj Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and will soon announce the release schedule. Any future attempts by Kriarj to jeopardize the film or defame the production house and/or the film, like they have done in the past with other films, will compel us to initiate legal proceedings against them.”

While KriArj said, “The allegations made by JA Ent are false and frivolous. The fact that they want to defraud us is amplified from that fact that in spite of payment of almost 30 Crores and Kriarj being fully and naturally willing to promote and release the Film at the earliest they stopped promotions and now want to walk away with the Film without any remorse in such an unethical fashion which is there for all to see. We do not wish to further comment on the ongoing dispute and/or stoop to the levels of JA Ent but would like to state one point. This is not our first film as producers – we have released 4 films successfully in the last year and a half and have lined up another 3 to be released by the end of this year but the other side seems inexperienced as their first film as line producers have still not seen the light of the day till date …We have already initiated appropriate action against JA Ent and its promoter/s and we reserve our rights to make further statements on this subject until disposition of our claims against JA Ent and its promoter Mr John Abraham.”

The battle seems to have gone nuclear as now it is up to the court to decide the fate of the film.