Lehenga to Bathtub: Sara Khan’s journey is not less than any TV serial drama

Our Indian televisions serials are filled with a lot of dramas. There’s marriage, divorce, extra-marital affair, girls turning into snakes, women being called charitrahin (characterless) by mother-in-laws and what not. Well, just like in TV serials, the life of television stars is also filled with a lot of drama. Don’t believe us? Well, today we are going to tell you about the journey of famous TV bahu, Sara Khan, whose life has been a television drama in itself. Here's her journey from Lehenga to Bathtub!

Sara – The Miss Bhopal

Beauty pageant is the first step for the aspiring actresses, and Sara was not different. Though not a big pageant, but Sara won the title of Miss Bhopal in 2007 and then her next destination was small screen.

Entry in TV with Bidaai

Sara’s made her television debut with Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai wherein she played the lead. The serial was a hit and made Sara a household name. Her character in the show was so good that many mothers started dreaming of having a daughter-in-law like her.

Entry in Bigg Boss

After Bidaai went off air, Sara decided to enter the Bigg Boss house. She was one of the contestants in season four. While her stint in Bigg Boss was quite good, the actress unfortunately lost her image of the sanskari girl.

A Bigg Boss style shaadi

The TRP of Bigg Boss went sky-high when Sara Khan and her boyfriend Ali Merchant decided to tie the knot in the Bigg Boss house. It was a small wedding, but we remember how Sara had created brouhaha about her lehenga not being stitched properly. This was actually for the first time when a wedding had taken place on a reality show. Reportedly, Sara and Ali were played a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs to get married inside the house. Yup, 50 LAKHS! Big bucks we talking about.

The instant divorce

Just few months after the wedding, Sara and Ali got divorced. While some sources had stated that the divorce happened as Ali used all the money of Sara, some say that it was because Ali was cheating on the actress.

A couple of B-Grade movies

Sara also tried her luck in movies, but unfortunately she just starred in a couple of B-Grade flicks like M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai and Saanwariya. She has a small role in Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Hamari Adhuri Kahani, but the character was not at all important.

Not so popular stint on TV

After Bidaai and Bigg Boss, Sara starred in many TV serials, but failed to recreate the magic. Her career is surely not in the best phase now. She either plays a vamp in a serial or a supporting role which doesn’t have much to do.

The Bathtub Controversy

While her TV shows are not giving her much fame nowadays, a controversy got Sara back in news. A video of Sara being naked in a bathtub had gone viral a few days ago. Actually, it was a video which was posted by her sister on Instagram, but she later deleted. However, the screenshots from the video went viral.

A dramatic life, isn’t it?