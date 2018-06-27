Lesson learnt! Sara Khan says no to a bathtub this time, turns up the heat in a pool

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan found herself embroiled in a controversy when her sister Ayra Khan shared a video on her Instagram account that had a nude Sara inside a bathtub. Though the video was removed eventually, but it was too late as people took screenshots and posted them on social media.

But looks like Sara has learnt a lesson or two after her nude video went super viral. Hence this time Sara showered her fans with few pictures, where we see her holidaying in Goa. She looks immensely sexy in a bikini.

Take a look at her hot photos below:

These pictures are sure to drive many crazy. After the bathtub video fiasco to now Sara sharing her seductive snaps on social media, Sara loves to be in the limelight, it seems. But hey, we are not complaining. Let the pictures keep on coming, babe!

Sara Khan made her big television debut with a role in a show titled Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. She was also seen in daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi. Not just this she was under the spotlight when she got hitched on Bigg Boss 4 to Ali merchant and they parted ways after a few months.

From being all sanksaari on-screen to a hot babe in real life, Sara sure knows how to surprise everyone.