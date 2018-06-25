Let’s Netflix and chill: How and where did this phrase come from?

You’re doodling on your college desk as the professor drones on and there’s a hushed conversation going just behind you. Being the curious soul that you are, you tune in to the conversation. “We’ve been Netflix n’ chillin’ yo,” you hear them say, and an involuntary, evil grin appears on your face. Hehe, you know what that phrase means, right? But where did it come from?

‘Netflix and chill’ is a phrase that’s been doing the rounds on many a teenager’s chat history. But it is no longer limited to teens. The phrase reached mass appeal and was adapted by the older generation as well. In very simple terms, it means hooking up – the new gen version of coming over for coffee.

The term was initially taken by its literal meaning – streaming on Netflix and relaxing, but with the use of social media, the meaning evolved, and it soon incorporated sexual innuendos. This became a good euphemism for teens whose phones are often checked by their parents. It would seem to the unsuspecting father or mother that their teen is innocently asking someone over for an evening of movies.

The first recorded use of ‘Netflix and chill’ came up on Twitter by someone going by the handle NoFaceNina in 2009. It gained popularity in the West and soon followed to other parts of the world. Back in 2015, Netflix launched a video to help people create what it called a Netflix Switch. It became known as the Netflix and Chill button as it dimmed lights and activates the Do Not Disturb option on your phone.

I'm about to log onto Netflix and chill for the rest of the night. — NoFaceNina (@nofacenina) January 22, 2009

Singer Nicki Minaj once shared a post on Instagram highlighting the new meaning of Netflix and chill. In 2015, B.o.B. released a song titled Netflix & Chill, further emphasising the use of the phrase in popular culture.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 19, 2015 at 5:16pm PDT

But now parents are closing the gap. The widespread use of the phrase did not go unnoticed and much of the older generation wizened up. Could this be the end of ‘Netflix and chill’? Who knows?