Lights, camera, push ups for Varun Dhawan on the Kalank set

Bollywood holds the ultimate party of fitness freaks. Be it rain, storm, heat or injury, stars are always up for gym sessions and make sure they don’t miss it even during shoots. Salman Khan made a statement during his 48 hour stay in Jodhpur Central Jail, where even the grimness of a prison cell did not stop him from working out. Following the dedication is Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan, the actor currently shooting for Karan Johar produced Kalank also did not give his session a miss during shoot.

On the set, Varun was seen huffing and puffing away while doing planks and weights. Director Abhishek Varman seems to have gifted the star with a special area on the set for his workouts. A rare luxury for even celebrities. But Varun is making the best of the opportunity as is proven by videos shared by his fan clubs on social media.

A few images and videos were shared by Varun himself on his profile as well. The star was seen training hard at 3 AM in the morning with little hint of tiredness.

Karan Johar had earlier announced the cast of the film and has ever since called it an ambitious project. Kalank has a star cast of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is set in 1940s and was incepted by Johar and his father 15 years ago. It finally hit the floor this year and is slated for an April 2019 release.