Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video blocked by TIPS Music

If Bollywood Songs Were Rap is the newest internet sensation released by the Bawse, the Superwoman, Lilly Singh. The music video takes various Hindi sings and twists it in a manner to make them socially poignant and keep them millennial-relevant. Lilly Singh is known to be outspoken (like the true Bawse she is) which is probably why If Bollywood Songs Were Rap touches upon topics like mental health and fluid sexuality. The rap includes popular hits like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba. Unfortunately, the video cannot be viewed considering TIPS music has blocked it on a copyright issue.

The lyrics of her video challenge the very hierarchy of a woman's place in movies and films. Some lyrics of the video read:

“Every rapper talking about the shape of her body

Every movie plot about her wedding, that's her shaadi

Call me smart before you call me hottie

I am a woman with a story

yo yo you should get to know me.”

If Bollywood Songs Were Rap is a five-minute-long video. It touches upon the much-stereotyped portrayal of women in Bollywood. The Bawse lady's video carries an underlying message, however. Lilly Singh had recently come out as a bisexual and in the video, she hits on both, a man and a woman.

Taking to Instagram, the internet's Superwoman said, "I love Bollywood and I love rap music, so I decided to collide both worlds and remake some of my favourite filmi songs into rap anthems. Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is a CLASSIC and so I wanted to pair it with some modern wisdom I’ve gained over the years. Growing up, I was often taught a “right” and “wrong” way to be a woman. I was told exposing your body too much isn’t good, fair skin is the goal, having a tummy isn’t beautiful and subconsciously that other people could/would and should make judgments about you. I believed all of this for some time in my life because I didn’t know another way. As I’ve grown up, I’ve proactively made an effort to unlearn a lot of these things and this song represents that growth in a nutshell. Shout outs to all my sisters who love to cover up and to those who love to show it all. Shout outs to my sisters who enjoy reading books, cooking and/or flexing on a pole. Shout outs to my light, dark and everything in between sisters. Shout outs to all my sisters with PHAT stretch marks. Shout outs to my working women and stay at home moms. It’s YOUR choice. Regardless of all the things we’ve been told and taught, you’re beautiful and deserve respect. Tag a sister you love and let her know she’s AMAZING."