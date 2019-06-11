Rushabh Dhruv June 11 2019, 8.27 pm June 11 2019, 8.27 pm

June is the month when the stories of struggle from the LGBTQ+ folks are heard all over. In a nutshell, this is the time which is celebrated as the Pride month internationally. Many rainbow events are organised during this month with an aim to acknowledge the not-so-different life of homosexuals. Now, a well-known YouTuber, Lilly Singh (who recently came out as bisexual) shared a post on Instagram which is all about her proud moment.

Lilly Singh attended her first pride parade and shared the same news on social media through a beautiful picture. In the shared photo, Lilly can be seen holding a rainbow flag in her hand and is beaming with joy. She is seen wearing a pair of shorts with a multi-coloured tee and reflectors on her first pride parade. It was a while ago when Lilly, through her social media account, revealed that she was bisexual. "Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers," she wrote.

Here's a picture of Lilly from the Pride Parade:

View this post on Instagram Celebrate yourself. Be proud 🙏🏽🏳️‍🌈 #MyFirstPride 😊 A post shared by Lilly Singh (@iisuperwomanii) on Jun 9, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

The Supreme Court's verdict in 2018, that decriminalised homosexuality, has enabled many to come out of the closet and reveal their true sexual preference, something which they kept inside all along. By coming out of the closet, public figures like Lilly actually encourage others to do the same.