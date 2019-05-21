  2. Entertainment
Sunny Deol, Gadar, Bollywood, Entertainment, BJP, Congress, Sunil Jakhar, Election Commission

Entertainment

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Before Sunny Deol, late actor Rajesh Khanna and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu have contested elections from the Gurdapur seat.

back
BJPBollywoodCongressElection CommissionEntertainmentGadarSunil JakharSunny Deol
nextBharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for himself

within