Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

The 2019 Lok Saba Elections was the most important event in recent history. This election was not just political in nature but it also witnessed a Bollywood tadka in it. Many celebs made their debut in the field of politics and a few names surprised us. Sunny Deol’s name was one of them. The actor has is larger than life on the silver screen is totally opposite in real life and looks like ahead of the exit polls, Sunny seems to be facing the heat.

Sunny has suddenly become quite active on social media. The actor is contesting the elections from Gurdaspur in Punjab. The Gadar actor took to Instagram and shared a selfie of himself where we can see him shirtless. The actor, who has a shy personality in real life, posted a picture where he can be seen flaunting his bare chest and his famous ‘dhai kilo ka haath.’

Surely, looks like Sunny is facing the heat as D day comes close. The actor is contesting for the elections against Congress’ Sunil Jakhar.

In another post shared by Sunny, we see the actor interact with locals during one of his rallies. Sunny is surrounded by kids who are happy to see the Bollywood actor amidst themselves. Sunny even lifted a kid up in his arms and posed for a picture with him.

Sunny was recently issued a notice by the Election Commission for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Last week, the poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Sunny in Pathankot after the silent period came into force. Reportedly, the officials also found that a loudspeaker was used in the public meeting and around 200 people were present.