Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha and other stars hitting the campaign trail

Ranjini Maitra May 08 2019, 1.57 pm May 08 2019, 1.57 pm

The fifth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is over, India has three more phases left! We have been in the thick of the festival of democracy for several weeks now, the presence of showbiz stars in not just the election battle but also in campaigns and rallies is pretty visible and interesting. On Wednesday, actor Swara Bhasker, a vocal critic of the BJP government, was seen campaigning for Aam Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi Marlena in New Delhi. Atishi is the candidate facing debutant politician and star cricketer Gautam Gambhir in this Lok Sabha Election.

Swara has been lending active support to opposition candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party and Left Front among others on social media as well.

⁦We need voices like that of @AtishiAAP⁩ in the Indian Parliament! Her work with transforming the Govt. schools in #Delhi is exemplary. Delighted to have participated in her campaign. Wish you all the best Atishi! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏿 ⁦@AamAadmiParty⁩ ⁦@AAPDelhi⁩ pic.twitter.com/c7IixwQkn0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 8, 2019

Earlier, she was in Bihar's Begusarai to campaign for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar and also reached Rajasthan's Sikar to support CPI(M) candidate Amra Ram.

Amraram ji : 1 of the most inspiring grassroots leaders. A peasant leader he’s relentlessly fought for Farmers issues & rights. Among the most deserving candidates in #LokSabhaElections2019 He’s contesting from Sikar on a ⁦@cpimspeak⁩ ticket. He needs 2 be in Parliament! pic.twitter.com/gThON7y4Bx — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 4, 2019

Kanhaiya Kumar has also received prominent support from a number of eminent artists including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Prakash Raj. Javed Akhtar recently addressed a packed gathering in Begusarai.

Prakash Raj, in Delhi, has been campaigning for AAP candidates as well. He got down to the streets to seek support for Atishi Marlena, Brijesh Goyal, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Great n meaningful day of Campaigning for @brijeshgoyalaap in Delhi .. it’s wonderful to see the warmth n support for @AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal ..CITIZENS support LEADERS who deliver. More power to #citizensvoice in parliament.. JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/JxGBibvnQj — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 6, 2019

Veteran actor Dharmendra has two BJP candidates from his family fighting the general elections. His wife Hema Malini seeks to be re-elected from the Mathura constituency. His son Sunny Deol, on the other hand, is a new member who has been fielded from Punjab's Gurdaspur. Dharmendra shares an old association with BJP and was a huge admirer of late leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Today is also a special day for me! 😊 Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf. The public is waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of him & listen to what he has to say! A photo taken in my house in Mathura just now before we leave for campaigning... pic.twitter.com/JBhklXDp0v — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, after a long inning with BJP, recently moved to Congress while his wife Poonam Sinha has joined the Samajwadi Party and is contesting from Lucknow. Daughter Sonakshi Sinha was recently in the city to campaign for her mother.

Its Voting day in Lucknow! Was so proud to see my mom @PoonamSinha in action doing some amazing work and living out her dream...do vote for her, because the one thing she doesn’t know how to do is let people down! pic.twitter.com/NP67BLH3kQ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 6, 2019

The eighth and last phase of the general elections will be carried out on 19th May and results will be out on 23rd May.