LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!

Divya Ramnani April 01 2019, 2.49 pm April 01 2019, 2.49 pm

Sacred Games (featuring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte) was one of the most-watched Netflix Indian Original of 2018. Based on the life of Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, Sacred Games was jointly directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The gripping plot of the web-series kept us at the edge of our seats. Now, fans eagerly await its second season and it was only recently when Netflix teased them with an update. It hinted at the possibility of Sacred Games season 2 teaser releasing on April 1. So, today’s the day, and guys, we all have been ruthlessly fooled! *sobs*

In a video shared by Netflix’s official account, their unforgivable prank was revealed. The video started with intense glimpses of some of the pivotal characters from Sacred Games. It had Kuku, Bunty and Katekar building up the suspense… only to give us completely different news, which revolved around American hit sitcom, Friends. However, looking at the brighter side of this mischief, we have learned that Friends is now available on Netflix India. So, all the Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Ross fans out there, rejoice!

Coming back to Sacred Games, the shooting for its second season commenced last year and, recently, the makers announced a wrap. However, things weren’t really smooth a few months ago. Sacred Games 2 faced a hurdle as the writer of the series, Varun Grover, was accused of sexual harassment in the on-going #MeToo movement. Soon, things were solved and the series came on track once again. The shooting of the Sacred Games season 2 took place in Mumbai, Nairobi, Mombasa and Johannesburg.

Now, we are curious to know what will further happen in already messed up lives of Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on everything about Sacred Games!