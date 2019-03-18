Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in Delhi, but where's the helmet lady?

The year 2018 saw many ups and downs in Bollywood but was definitely a good one for Kartik Aaryan and debutant Sara Ali Khan. While Kartik went on to be a part of one of the most successful films of the year Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Sara made her grand debut with Kedarnath and then went on to become the national crush post Simmba. Now the two actors are all set to collaborate for the first time and fans can’t keep calm. Last we had their leaked kissing video taking the internet by storm and now, we have one more video of the two calling for attention.

Sara and Kartik are currently in Delhi shooting for director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. A video of the two young actors from the film’s set has gone viral. For a particular scene in the film, Kartik and Sara are seen on a two wheeler and are waiting at the signal to go green. While some fans are happy to get a glimpse of these two, a few fans trolled Sara Ali Khan for not wearing a helmet as she sits behind Kartik on the bike.

Sara was trolled for violating road safety rules and criticised for not wearing a helmet.

This is not the first time when Sara has been trolled on social media. Last month Sara graced the cover a magazine and her photoshoot was called ‘racist’ for using Africans in their traditional attire as props. She was highly criticised and some even called this stunt as ‘offensive’.

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

While Sara is quite witty and smart, there’s no escape from the internet trolling. Welcome to the industry Sara!