Loveratri trailer launch: this is not a review

The first trailer of Loveratri is out and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan are fantastic as Gujarati cops in London. They are hilarious in the trailer that has a lot of song and dance. The plotline, however, points at all things predictable.

Both the Khans play Jignes (spelt Jignesh) and Bhaves (spelt Bhavesh) and have the accent bang on. Even with their limited talent as actors the two manage to keep a straight face as they deliver the most hilarious dialogues in the trailer.

Ok! Maybe not. But we frankly tried really hard to like it. After all BHAI ka jija hai. But Aayush Sharma seems to be too run of the mill to have us interested. Garba boy? Really now.

The other debutant is Warina Hussain. Doesn’t have too much to do other than play an NRI and of course the love interest. Every time Aayush grabbed her to steal a kiss we could only think of Arpita half expecting Salman Khan to call cut mouthing the famous Dabangg dialogue; hum tum main itne ched...

The film, however, seems to be lavishly shot from Baroda to London. The music too seems peppy and there’s a lot of bustle, a lot happening. Sharma Ji Ka Beta? Not so much. We are going with two stars. One each for Jignes and Bhaves.