Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant clinches a bronze in swimming

First published: April 09, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Updated: April 09, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

In 2016, Madhavan acted in a Tamil-Hindi bilingual sports drama film Irudhi Suttru. The Bollywood version of the film was released as Saala Khadoos, which showcased Madhavan as Adi Tomar, an eccentric boxing coach. Now, it seems that his love for sports goes beyond movies as the charming actor is always encouraging his son Vedaant, who happens to be a state-level swimmer.

Proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings .

Now taking this to the next level, Vedaant Madhavan apparently represented India in an international swim meet in Thailand on Sunday, April 8. He won his first medal, a bronze though, at ‘Speedo Thailand Age Group Championship’ organized in Assumption University Swimming Pool, Suvarnabhumi Campus, Samut Prakan, Thailand. The proud father took to social networking site Instagram to share the news. Although, it is not clear if he was the only Indian participant in the event.

The actor has taken to social media earlier as well, to share the victory moments of his son. Interestingly, Madhavan is a good swimmer himself and never misses giving his son swimming lessons during his free time.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Amazon Prime’s web series Breathe. The actor currently has Telugu film Savyasachi, Tamil film Ondraga along with Chanda Mama Door Ke from Bollywood in his kitty.

