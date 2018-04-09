Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant clinches a bronze in swimming

In 2016, Madhavan acted in a Tamil-Hindi bilingual sports drama film Irudhi Suttru. The Bollywood version of the film was released as Saala Khadoos, which showcased Madhavan as Adi Tomar, an eccentric boxing coach. Now, it seems that his love for sports goes beyond movies as the charming actor is always encouraging his son Vedaant, who happens to be a state-level swimmer.

Now taking this to the next level, Vedaant Madhavan apparently represented India in an international swim meet in Thailand on Sunday, April 8. He won his first medal, a bronze though, at ‘Speedo Thailand Age Group Championship’ organized in Assumption University Swimming Pool, Suvarnabhumi Campus, Samut Prakan, Thailand. The proud father took to social networking site Instagram to share the news. Although, it is not clear if he was the only Indian participant in the event.

The actor has taken to social media earlier as well, to share the victory moments of his son. Interestingly, Madhavan is a good swimmer himself and never misses giving his son swimming lessons during his free time.

Proud day for the Dad in Me.Vedaant swam 4 km Swimathon @ Khan Gym, in under 57 min.Something I can NEVER imagine doing. pic.twitter.com/CLSCNXSpE4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 18, 2017

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Amazon Prime’s web series Breathe. The actor currently has Telugu film Savyasachi, Tamil film Ondraga along with Chanda Mama Door Ke from Bollywood in his kitty.